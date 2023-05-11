LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this year, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On Jan. 22 at 12:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70.

At the scene, police found evidence that shots had been fired in the road.

While officers were investigating, two men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, and they were confirmed as victims of the shooting by police.

One of the men, 25-year-old Shantae McCauley, died on Jan. 25.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Cornas Sullivan was arrested in Guilford County in connection to the murder of McCauley.

Sullivan has been charged with:

second-degree murder

attempted murder

shooting into an occupied conveyance in operation

possession of a firearm by a felon

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.