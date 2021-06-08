Man faces multiple charges for sexual exploitation of minor, making weapons of mass destruction after Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Haw River man faces multiple charges for sexual exploitation of a minor and manufacturing weapons of mass destruction, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, around 9:30 a.m., members of the ACSO Human Exploitation Team began an undercover peer-to-peer file sharing investigation involving a person who offered to share child sexual abuse materials with deputies.

The suspect’s IP address was obtained, and an administrative subpoena was submitted. At the end of May, investigators received information back from the subpoena which indicated that the IP address belonged to Christopher Earnest Stefan, 45, of Haw River.

A search warrant was obtained for his home along with any outbuildings on his property. On June 3, members of the ACSO Human Exploitation Team and Special Victim’s Unit executed the search warrant.

After searching the house and outbuildings, numerous files of child sex abuse materials were found on Stefan’s computers.

Officers also found homemade gun suppressors and machines used to make them. A short barrel rifle with a suppressor attached to it was found in Stefan’s home along with a small amount of cocaine. They also discovered that Stefan had been making and selling suppressors online.

While being interviewed, Stefan admitted to owning numerous files of child sex abuse materials and making and selling suppressors.

Investigators viewed six files out of hundreds that Stefan possessed on one of many external hard drives onsite.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were requested to help with the investigation of manufacturing and selling of suppressors and altered firearms.

Stefan also admitted to filming young girls at a water park in Tennessee and the splash pad in downtown Mebane.

He was charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of cocaine, possession of weapon of mass destruction and three counts of manufacturing weapons of mass destruction.

He received a $75,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO to speak with a member of the Human Exploitation Team or the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.