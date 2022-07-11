ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after an assault in Asheboro on Saturday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Pisgah Road in Asheboro when they were told about an assault.

Daniel John Jarrell, 32, was reportedly assaulting a victim outside and was also trying to get inside the home where another victim had retreated.

Arriving deputies found Jarrell and a male victim in the driveway. When deputies tried to arrest Jarrell, he resisted but was subdued.

Deputies then spoke with the assault victim and found the other victim who was barricaded inside the home, the release says.

EMS responded and prepared the assault victim to be taken by air to an area hospital.

Jarrell was charged with:

felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official

two counts of misdemeanor resist/obstruct/delay

Jarrell was issued a $30,000 secured bond.