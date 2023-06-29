GRAHAM. N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after two people were shot in Graham this month, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

At around 11:30 p.m. on June 16, officers came to the area of East Hill Street and Walker Avenue after getting a report of gunfire in the area.

At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital with “serious injuries.” The other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

on Thursday, Ryu Devontae Byrd, 23, was arrested in Burlington in connection to the Graham shooting.

Byrd has been charged with:

one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

one count of assault in secret

two counts of shooting into occupied property

one count of discharging a firearm in the city

one count of possession of a firearm by a felon

Byrd was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $550,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of a suspect in this case is asked to call the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App.