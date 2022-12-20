RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing five counts in connection to alleged child sex crimes, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 28, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into a report of child sexual abuse.

Deputies obtained warrants for Howard Thomas Adams, 66, on three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

On Tuesday, deputies found Adams and arrested him.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and received a $25,000 secured bond.