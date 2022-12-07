GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man escaped an attempt to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, police say.

On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with Graham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, Timothy Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to police.

Police handcuffed Watlington and put him in a patrol car. The window was rolled down so Watlington could “speak with his girlfriend” prior to being taken away from the scene. While on the way to the jail, Watlington “somehow removed his cuffs” and reached out the window to open the car door.

They say that he was seen running north near the intersection of W Elm Street and S Maple Street in Graham. He has not been located by officers.

While he is at large, police do not consider Watlington to be dangerous to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Barnes of the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at (336) 570-6711 or call anonymously to Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.