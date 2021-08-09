Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff Danny Rogers says that around 11:52 p.m., the GCSO received a report of shots fired at the intersection of Main Street and Dillion Road in Jamestown.

During the investigation, deputies learned a man was shot and was being treated at a local medical facility after he drove himself to the hospital.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

No names or further details have been released at this time.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to call Sergeant Lowes at(336) 641-5966.