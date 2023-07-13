GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver finally stopped after police said he traveled between Jamestown and Greensboro, driving most of the way on the wrong side of the road.

Dispatchers got calls to 911 as people witnessed the danger. Things came to an end at the intersection of South Elm and Lewis Streets in Downtown Greensboro.

FOX8 crews were in the area around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and captured Linwood Westray Junior’s arrest on camera.

Our crews drove the suspected route Westray took, which was more than 10 miles on heavily traveled streets.

“I’m calling to report a vehicle is traveling the wrong way on Jamestown Parkway, just crossed the Deep River,” said a man calling 911. “It’s a sedan. It looks like the car’s been damaged, so it’s unable to speed.”

People first spotted Westray, 56, going the wrong way near the intersection of Dillon Road and Jamestown Parkway.

“Now it’s approaching Harvey Road,” the caller said. “Car is now approaching Vickery Chapel Road.”

It was the start of what turned into a 20-minute drive to Greensboro.

“I turned the corner, and a car just came out of nowhere, almost smashed into my car, almost hit three other cars,” one woman told a dispatcher. “He was driving on the wrong lane.”

As he got closer to the city, drivers got a better description of the vehicle.

“It was a black Nissan,” one caller said. “The tires are blown out. The trunk is hanging off.

When Westray made it onto West Gate City Boulevard, UNC Greensboro police officers said he ran at least four red lights.

“It looks like he was in an accident,” said another woman who called 911. “The car is all falling apart.”

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro police and State Highway Patrol were all on the lookout.

Our camera captured the driver heading down Lewis Street with his trunk scraping the pavement.

Officers finally stopped Westray moments after he almost ran another red light as a truck came through the intersection.

They handcuffed Westray on Elm Street and searched the car.

Video FOX8 captured showed one officer finding a beer bottle inside the car.

Officers say Westray did all this while driving on a suspended license. It’s not clear why his trunk was dragging on the ground.

He faces several charges, including DWI, driving into oncoming traffic and careless and reckless driving.