Man dies in Greensboro crash with dump truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 30-year-old Reidsville man died in a crash in Greensboro after rear-ending a dump truck on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 1:35 a.m., a 1995 Honda Accord was going south on U.S. 29.

The Accord rear-ended a 1999 Mack dump truck being driven by a 23-year-old Rural Hall man, police say.

The driver of the Accord, later identified as Marquell Deshawn Jordan, 30, of Reidsville, died in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.