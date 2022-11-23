BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash.

Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet HHR was going west on Morningside Drive before it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The SUV then caught fire, and members of the Burlington Fire Department put the fire out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.