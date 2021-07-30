Man dies in crash on I-74 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 West in High Point on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

The crash happened at 2:27 p.m. near Skeet Club Road.

Police said 72-year-old Donald Lee Sapp, of Winston-Salem, was getting on I-74 West from U.S. 311 in his 1983 Ford F-150 when hay bales started to fall from the bed of the pickup truck.

Sapp made an abrupt turn across the westbound lanes of I-74 and was hit by a box truck going west on I-74, police said.

Sapp was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS. He died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported and charges are not expected.

