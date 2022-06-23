GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Saddlebranch Drive in Guilford County, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t found a suspect yet.

At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4500 block of Saddlebranch Drive in the Gibsonville area.

At the scene, deputies found Jason Erik Liles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save his life but he died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation. No arrested have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Duncan at (336) 641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.