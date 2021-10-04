Man dies after shooting at Greensboro hotel, police seek suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating a homicide at a hotel.

According to police, they responded to the Extended Stay American on Big Tree Way around 1:00 a.m. Monday after a report of a shooting.

Officers found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, of High Point, and he was transported to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and this is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.