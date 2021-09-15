Man dies after shooting at apartment on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after he was shot at a Winston-Salem apartment, according to police.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting inside an apartment on Ferrell Court.

The victim, 27-year-old Charles Edward Anderson Jr., was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died later that day.

Police believe the shooting may have happened as part of a robbery.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.