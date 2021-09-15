Man dies after shooting at apartment on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Triad News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after he was shot at a Winston-Salem apartment, according to police.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting inside an apartment on Ferrell Court.

The victim, 27-year-old Charles Edward Anderson Jr., was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died later that day.

Police believe the shooting may have happened as part of a robbery.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter