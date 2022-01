GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on December 31, police were called to East Gate City Blvd and Martin Street about a car hitting a pedestrian.

According to officers, a silver Porsche Cayenne hit Timothy Eugene Moore, 64, of Greensboro, while he was walking in the area.

Moore was taken to the hospital and he died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.