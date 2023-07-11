ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was rescued while tubing on the Dan River over the weekend has died.

FOX8 is told the 69-year-old died, but the nature of his injuries is unknown at this time. His identity has not been released.

Two people were rescued from rapids while tubing on the Dan River, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad. The man who later died was rescued. A a teen was also rescued and has non-life-threatening injuries.

A group of seven was reportedly tubing down the river and did not have life jackets with them when they “got in trouble with some rapids,” according to Chief Roy Stewart.

The Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad posted the following statement on Facebook in regard to the current struggles the squad is facing:

Madison Rescue Squad is 95% volunteers with one part time 8 to 5 Monday – Friday. Our volunteers have to drop what thay are doing and respond to the base or scene. The Town of Madison funds the Squad with only $5,000 to cover Rescue and medical calls, an impossible task. New water park and river rescue calls are increasing. Our response is delayed due to volunteers running calls from the home no paid staff. Please help us get the funding needed to provide timely service to the citizens. Call town council men and women ask why they continue to not fund the Rescue squad appropriately. Our volunteers have to train at the state level, raise our own funds and run the calls.

Dan River rescues have tripled in the past year between late May and the first part of July.

Since May 27, Rockingham County emergency crews have done 35 compared to 11 in the same time last year.

Before you and your family head out on the water this summer, emergency officials say there’s one common mistake people are making that’s risky.

Some people are putting themselves in danger before even stepping foot in the water because they don’t have a life jacket on.

“There’s very little inconvenience to wear one,” said John Corneil, whose family was visiting the Dan River on Monday. “What’s the upside? Maybe you’ve got your life jacket on if you do end up in that circumstance where you’re one of those seven people that needs to be rescued.”

There are life jackets at Madison River Park for people to use. There is also a guidebook, which tells you which sections of the river are calm and which are a little rougher.