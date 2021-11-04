Man dies after being hit by car on Pleasant Ridge Road; 87-year-old Greensboro woman charged

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and an 87-year-old woman is in jail after a crash.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, Corinne Langone, 87, of Greensboro, was driving on Pleasant Ridge Road and ran off the road, driving on the shoulder of the road.

Langone’s car hit Anthony Carter, 43, of Greensboro, and then struck a brick sign.

They were both taken to the hospital. Carter died as a result of the crash.

Lagone is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently in the Guilford County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter