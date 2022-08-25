STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal wreck near Pinnacle early Thursday morning.

According to state troopers, they responded to a crash on US 52 northbound near Perch Road around 1:30 a.m. A 1998 Jeep traveling north ran off the road and overturned. The driver, Matthew B. Dills, 50, of Winston-Salem, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

The Jeep and Dills were in the roadway when a double-tandem tractor trailer hit the Jeep, causing the Jeep to hit Dills. The tractor trailer hit a guardrail and the rear trailer overturned, losing part of its load of Texas Pete Hot Sauce on the roadway.

The driver of the tractor trailer is not expected to be charged. Dills died at the scene.

As crews were working to clear the scene, around 4 a.m. a truck pickup truck rear-ended a car while driving in the area of the initial crash. The driver of the pickup was charged with failure to reduce speed and the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

US 52 north cleared around 5 a.m.