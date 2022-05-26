RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An assault investigation is now a homicide investigation.

On Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a Fox Grove Road in Ramseur about an assault. When they got there, they found Andrew Roberson Marley III inside a home who was unconscious.

On Wednesday, Marley III died from his injuries.

Patrick Andre Marley, 50, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious bodily injury on Tuesday. After Marley III died, he was given an additional charge of felony murder.

He was given no bond.