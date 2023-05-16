SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in the custody of deputies after a search warrant was executed in Elkin.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, they executed a search warrant at a home on West Highland Avenue in Elkin on May 10. Elkin police and Pilot Mountain Police Department assisted, along with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, in the early morning hours of May 11, Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 34, of Garner, allegedly walked into the secured crime scene in Elkin and was confronted by law enforcement. They say he appeared to swallow what officials believed was a narcotic. Law enforcement “deployed” a stun gun and got some of the drugs out of Willis’s mouth.

They called in EMS to assist, but Willis refused medical treatment and EMS left the scene. About 23 minutes later, however, officials “noticed that Mr. Willis was having a medical emergency” and called Surry County EMS once again.

They treated Willis on the scene and then took him to the hospital. Willis died at the hospital. Because he died in custody, the SBI was called in and they are investigating Willis’s death.

“This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Willis’ family,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.