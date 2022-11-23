BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington, according to police.

At 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of Avon Avenue.

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the scene, and a 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and say they have “strong leads.”

Burlington police asks anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips.