FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a Rural Hall home was intentionally set on fire on Friday.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a domestic disturbance call that ended in a house fire.

Deputies were called around 2:48 a.m. about a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North Street in Rural Hall. Not long after, a second caller said a person on North Street was destroying a vehicle.

The vehicle was then set on fire, according to the FCSO.

When responding deputies arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the house and reportedly threatened to shoot anyone who entered.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Team responded. Deputies put out the vehicle fire and saw smoke coming from the house.

Rural Hall Fire Department officials were sent to the scene.

Due to the threats made, the PA system was used to call the barricaded man out of the house so that the fire could be put out.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, while also forcing their way into the home and

barricaded rooms within to search for potential victims, according to a Forsyth County Department of Emergency Services news release.

During the search, a man was found dead in the home. He was later identified as 25-year-old Thomas Monroe Rominger.

The cause of the death has not been released yet due to pending test results from the medical examiner.

A dog found in the home was rescued by a Forsyth County deputy and survived. The surviving dog was turned over to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set within the home.