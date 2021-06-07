Man drowns at High Rock Lake in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man drowned at the Buddle Creek boat access of High Rock Lake in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:35 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at the Buddle Creek boat access and swim area on the 2800 block of Holloway Church Road.

Witnesses told deputies that a 21-year-old man was on a float in the swimming area when he fell into the water and never came back up.

A deputy was working at the access area at the time and tried to swim in search of the man, but couldn’t find him due to the murkiness of the water.

The Southmont Fire Department, Davidson County EMS and Davidson County Rescue Squad personnel searched the water in boats using sonar.

Crews found the victim a short time later about 15 feet from the shore.

Medical teams tried to save his life but he died at the scene.