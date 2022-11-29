WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a moped died in a crash on Hwy 268 in Wilkes County on Tuesday night, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Jim Caudill Road at 7:19 p.m.

A moped and a car were going east on Hwy 268 when the vehicle hit the moped. The man on the moped died at the scene.

He was later identified as Charlie Monroe Pike, 31, of Lenoir.

The driver of the car, Ronnie Allen Honeycutt, 38, of Hudson, was charged with DWI. There were no passengers in the car.

Other charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.