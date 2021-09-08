Man charged with taking indecent liberties with a child in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple child sex offense charges in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Exiga Aguilar, 22, of Robbins, is charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child and felonious restraint.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information that Aguilar was suspected to have sexually assaulted a juvenile girl.

The sheriff’s office made contact with Aguilar on Sept. 3. Following an investigation, he was taken into custody.

Aguilar was held under a $250,000 bond.