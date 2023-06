RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a domestic assault.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20, they were called to a hospital about a domestic assault. After an investigation, they sought charges of felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female against La’Kevin O. Doward.

On Wednesday, Doward was arrested and served the warrants. Bond was denied.