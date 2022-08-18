RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing sex offense charges in multiple North Carolina counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO says they got a report of alleged sexual offenses that occurred in Rowan and Randolph County on July 20.

Only July 25, deputies found the suspect, Christopher Lee Pyron, 36, and took him into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center.

At the time, Pyron was served an outstanding warrant for a felony first degree sex offense out of Rowan County. He was given a $250,000 secured bond by the magistrate and made a first appearance in the Rowan County District Court on July 27.

The investigation by RCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division continued after Pyron was taken into custody.

On August 5, a warrant was issued in Randolph County charging Pyron with six counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Pyron is currently in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center. He was served with the outstanding warrant and given a $150,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Randolph County District Court on August 22 for those charges.