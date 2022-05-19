KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been taken into custody after an investigation into a car fire, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

At 11:30 p.m. on May 14, Kernersville officers came to a home on the 900-block of Phineas Drive in response to an active car fire.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the scene and determined that the fire was most likely intentionally set and not accidental.

Further investigation led to police identifying Jody. L Dull, 56, as a suspect.

Dull was charged with felony burning of personal property and placed under a $2,500 bond.