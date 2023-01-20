FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023.

During the June 13 robbery, investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers while showing a silver and black handgun. No one was injured and he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Thanks to an ongoing collaborative investigation by the FCSO, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Yadkinville Police Department and Winston-Salem Police Department, the suspect was identified as Manuel Massas, 34, of Yadkinville.

Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained for Massas’ home. After the search, he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and other probation violations by Yadkinville police.

Massas was given a $200,000 secured bond for those charges. He was initially being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center but was later transferred to the Foothills Correctional institute.

The FCSO is also charging Massas with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He will be taken to Forsyth County at a later date and served with outstanding charges. Bond information will be updated at that time as well.