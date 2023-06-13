RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple sex offense charges in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 31, the sheriff’s office was told about alleged “sexual acts upon minors.”

After they investigated the allegations, they charged Aaron Thomas Garner, 22, with three counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13.

Garner was located and arrested on June 6 and served these warrants. He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

As the investigation continued additional charges were sought against Garner for seventeen counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 years of age.

The magistrate found probable cause for a warrant

Garner was served the warrant on Tuesday in the Randolph County Detention Center.

The magistrate issued a $1,000,000 secured bond for the charges.