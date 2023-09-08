WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody and is being charged with murder in relation to a 2020 shooting death, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 2:01 a.m. on May 31, 2020, Winston-Salem officers came to an apartment complex on the 100 block of Charleston Court after getting multiple reports of a shooting.

At the scene, investigators found a large crowd of around 30 people, most of whom were leaving the scene. Police then discovered Phillip Tyrone Legette Jr., 21, of Winston-Salem, lying on the sidewalk and unresponsive.

Forsyth County EMS later arrived and pronounced Legette dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

On Friday, Winston-Salem police took Javaris Terrell Robbins, 24, into custody. He is being charged with murder in relation to Legette’s death.

Robbins is being held in the detention center with no bond allowed and will make his first appearance in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WSPD at (336) 773-7700. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904, or anonymously send text tips, photos, and videos via our Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717.