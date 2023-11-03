LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this year, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On Sept. 16, Lexington officers responded to a shooting at a home on Tussey Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Arriving officers learned Robert Grant, 31, of Lexington, had been shot and killed inside the home.

On Friday, 37-year-old Darius Bethea was arrested.

Bethea was charged with:

murder

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine

drug paraphernalia

possession of marijuana

Officers also arrested 20-year-old AAlysa Zo’Marya Hairston, who provided a room for Bethea.

Hairston was charged with:

harboring a fugitive

possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing.