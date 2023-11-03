LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this year, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
On Sept. 16, Lexington officers responded to a shooting at a home on Tussey Street just before 2:30 a.m.
Arriving officers learned Robert Grant, 31, of Lexington, had been shot and killed inside the home.
On Friday, 37-year-old Darius Bethea was arrested.
Bethea was charged with:
- murder
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- drug paraphernalia
- possession of marijuana
Officers also arrested 20-year-old AAlysa Zo’Marya Hairston, who provided a room for Bethea.
Hairston was charged with:
- harboring a fugitive
- possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
The investigation is ongoing.