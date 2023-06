RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple sex offense charges in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 31, the sheriff’s office was told about alleged “sexual acts upon minors.” After they investigated the allegations, they charged Aaron Thomas Garner, 22, with three counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13.

Garner was located and arrested on Tuesday and served these warrants. He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.