ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged on Sunday with kidnapping and assault after deputies responded to Asheboro when they were called and told about screams for help coming from the woods, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ridge Street in Asheboro for a welfare check.

The person who called the sheriff’s office said they could hear someone in the area screaming for help.

The caller led a deputy to the back of the property and pointed out the direction the screams were coming from, and the deputy heard a female voice yelling for help again.

The deputy climbed the fence and made his way into the woods. He found a campsite with a man, later identified as 46-year-old Dustin Eli Skeen, and a female on site.

As the deputy approached them, Skeen saw the deputy and ran away. After a foot chase, he was apprehended and taken out of the woods.

The victim, who had a visible laceration, reportedly had been assaulted and threatened by Skeen with whom she had been in a relationship.

Skeen was placed under arrest and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Skeen is being held on a Domestic Violence Hold.