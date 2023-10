RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a felony child sex crime charge, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 23, deputies got a report of a possible sexual offense involving a minor.

After investigating the allegations, deputies charged Cameron Van Dunk, 40, with felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Thursday, Van Dunk was taken into custody. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

He will appear in the Randolph County District Courthouse on Friday.