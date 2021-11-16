Man charged with first-degree murder after man found dead inside home on Wayside Drive in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a man who was found dead earlier this month.

High Point Police Department and U.S. Marshall Carolinas Regional Task Force arrested Cornelius Jaqual Woods, 29, on Monday. Woods was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shawqueze Ingram, who was found dead in his home earlier in November.

Just after 7 p.m. Nov. 7, High Point police were called about a report that someone had found a body.

They arrived on the 1100 block of Wayside Street and located Ingram, 29, dead inside. He had been shot, according to police.

Police are working to determine a motive and the investigation is ongoing.

