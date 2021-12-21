Man charged with felony murder in connection to death of teen in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony murder on Tuesday in connection to the death of a teen in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Timlic Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a fifteen-year-old male, later identified as Edwin Hernandez-Medina, lying in a parking lot unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County EMS responded and took him to the hospital where he died on Sunday.

Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, of Pilot Mountain, was identified as a suspect.

Sydenstricker was charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Cisneros-Lopez.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.