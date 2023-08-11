GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and charged after a child had to go to the ICU, according to court documents.

Guilford County Jail records show that Carl Joseph Marabello was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury on Thursday.

Warrants state that on Wednesday, Marabello “willfully neglected to provide medical care” for a child under 16 in his care “showing a reckless disregard for human life.”

The girl had to be taken to the ICU as a result of this, the documents allege.

Marabello was given a $15,000 secured bond.