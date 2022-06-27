RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called on May 29 about “sexual offense allegations” against Adam David Duncan, 38.

The sheriff’s office investigated and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Duncan was located in Thomasville on June 24 and arrested. He was given a $200,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.