RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a car and then ramming it during a road rage incident.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to US 220 Business just south of McDowell Road on Friday about an armed person. Deputies spoke with the victim who said that he had been traveling southbound on I-73 when the suspect, later identified as Christopher Michael Lee, passed him at high speeds.

Both vehicles got off the highway and Lee slowed down significantly. The victim passed Lee’s care on McDowell Road and when the cars turned onto US 220 Business. Then Lee allegedly fired a shot into the back of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim stopped and got out of the car, and says then Lee rammed into his vehicle, pushing it 10-15 down the road and then driving away.

The victim and another witness told officials they saw Lee’s car drive by the scene and deputies found the vehicle on McDowell Road. They stopped the car and highway patrol conducted a DWI investigation. In the vehicle, they found a loaded gun.

Lee was arrested for DWI and charged by the sheriff’s office for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, misdemeanor hit and run leaving the scene, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. He was given a $50,000 secured bond.