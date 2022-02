RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested for felony crime against nature in Randolph County.

On Dec. 28, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a sexual offense allegedly committed by Justin Edward Ackerman.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for felony crime against nature and felony cruelty to animals.

Ackerman was arrested on Monday and issued a $5,000 secured bond.