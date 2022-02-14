Man charged with crimes against nature, 3 counts of indecent liberties with child in Randolph County, deputies say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Juan Jose Figueroa Jimenez

Juan Jose Figueroa Jimenez

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of a ‘sexual offense.’

According to the sheriff’s office, they received an allegation against Juan Jose Figueroa Jimenez on Dec. 15, 2021. Following an investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Figueroa Jimenez was charged with felony crimes against nature and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested on Saturday and given a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter