EDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers in Eden.

Stanley Raynard Townsend (Eden Police Department)

On Sunday at about 12:59 a.m., officers with the Eden Police Department say they attempted to stop 44-year-old Stanley Raynard Townsend at a license checking station on North Van Buren Road near the Cox St. and Aiken Road intersections.

Police say Townsend was heading north when he reached the checking station, then stopped and made an abrupt U-turn.

He then fled south on Van Buren Road, according to a release.

Officers chased him with lights and sirens for about 20 miles until Townsend’s car came to a stop on Highway 29.

Police say Townsend got out of the car with a gun and shot at officers, then fled on foot.

Officers eventually caught up with him and arrested him without further incident, according to reports.

Townsend is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a firearm on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, driving while impaired, possession with intent to sell/distribute MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations from the chase.

He was issued a $7,517,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Neil Johnston or Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24 hours) or (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.