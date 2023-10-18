THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man accused of murder in two separate High Point shooting deaths is being charged with attempted murder in connection to a 2021 shooting, according to court records.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, officers came to an apartment complex in downtown Thomasville after getting a report of gunshots. An officer at the scene saw several people running away.

At the scene, police found shell casings and five guns abandoned in the parking lot. A 15-year-old boy was also found inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teenage victim was taken to a local hospital. Investigators say that the shooting was gang-related.

Records show that Zyicoren Antonio Little, 21, of High Point, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in relation to the Sept. 2021 shooting on Friday.

Investigators say they “received new information” that led to Little being charged in the investigation which remains open, and more people could possibly be charged.

There is no further information available at this time.

Little is also being charged with first-degree murder in connection to a May 2022 homicide in High Point as well as a Sept. 2023 homicide and kidnapping in High Point. None of the three cases are related to one another.

May 2022 homicide case

At around 2 p.m. on May 10, 2022, officers came to the Walmart on 2710 N. Main St. in High Point after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found that Demaurice Turner, 24, had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators identified then-20-year-old Little as a suspect and charged with him first-degree murder.

Little appeared in court on May 11, 2022, and was denied bond. It was during that court date that FOX8 learned from the district attorney that Little was allegedly seen on video shooting Turner.

Family members of Little’s told FOX8 at the time they believe the shooting was in self-defense.

FOX8 later received Little’s 2022 motion for a bond reduction.

The motion shows that Little’s attorney made a case that the May 2022 shooting was a case of self-defense.

Little remained incarcerated for over a year until his lawyer, Scott Coalter, entered a motion for bond reduction.

During the bond hearing, Coalter asked for a $100,000 bond and repeated many of the sentiments in the motion telling the judge that Little had no previous criminal record and that he acted in self-defense.

The judge decided to set Little’s bond at $250,000. Little posted the bond and was released in August 2023.

Sept. 2023 kidnapping/homicide case

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2023, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 200 block of Westdale Drive. Police found Kristian Tillman-Little, 27, of High Point, dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Officers at the scene locked down the area. Investigators were able to identify multiple witnesses.

Investigators then determined that the shooting began as a kidnapping in another jurisdiction, and the victims of the kidnapping were able to escape after the shooting.

After they escaped, they ran through the neighborhood and knocked on doors in an attempt to get someone to call the police.

They were able to get the attention of someone in the neighborhood, and 911 was called.

Investigators say the incident involved a home invasion and robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting in addition to the kidnapping.

The case involves two jurisdictions, multiple witnesses, multiple crimes and a large amount

of evidence.

On Oct. 4, 2023, Little was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary. Police said this was “not a random event” and was targeted. Little is not related to Tillman-Little.

He is now being held in the Guilford Couty Jail with no bond. His next court date is set to be in December.

High Point police release statement about Little

Following Little’s Oct. 2023 arrest, the High Point Police Department sent out a press release that read in part:

“Little continues to be a driver of violent crimes within the City of High Point and surrounding

areas. Our mission is to make High Point a safe city by continuing to relentlessly pursue those

responsible for committing violent acts against our citizens.” High Point Police Department