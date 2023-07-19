WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for an early morning assault in Wilkes County.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched along with EMS to a home on Farmview Drive in Wilkesboro to respond to an assault just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman in the doorway of the home with what looked like knife wounds to her neck and side.

She was taken to the hospital and Dalton Wade Lister, 28, of Jefferson, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder.

Lister’s bond was set at $500,000.