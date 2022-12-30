WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville.

Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a firearm multiple times at a victim and their vehicle,” while the victim was attempting to run away from the area.

No one was injured during the shooting, according to the WCSO.

Martin was later taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

Attempted first-degree murder

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

He is currently being held in the Wilkes County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.