ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Asheboro, according to an incident report.

At 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of Chestnut Street. While responding to the scene, another call came in to 911 Communications about a gunshot wound connected to the shooting.

At the scene, officers found Michael Steven Flores-Soto, 21, who was described as homeless, walking on the side of the road. As police approached Flores, an officer says he spotted a gun in Flores’s right hand. The officer ordered him to drop the weapon. Police say Flores complied and was arrested.

Flores was charged with first-degree attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and discharging a firearm within city limits. He received a $500,000 secured bond.