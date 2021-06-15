Man charged with attempted murder, accused of firing at Winston-Salem officers during chase; homicide investigation underway after mother, grandmother found dead in their homes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 26-year-old who fired multiple rounds at officers during a pursuit in Winston-Salem on Monday has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officers, and police began a homicide investigation after his mother and grandmother were found dead in the homes, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:34 p.m. on Monday, shots were fired outside of the District 1 Winston-Salem police substation on 7836 North Point Boulevard. More than a dozen shots were fired into the substation from a large caliber semi-automatic rifle.

Officers outside saw the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old William Coleman Scott, firing into the police substation and started pursuing the vehicle.

Winston-Salem Police Sergeant Peter T. Watkins saw the suspect vehicle on University Parkway at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and began a pursuit. Evidence gathered from a review of body camera footage revealed that Scott fired multiple rounds from the vehicle as Sergeant Watkins and other Winston-Salem Police Department officers pursued the vehicle on Northwest Boulevard.

The police pursuit eventually ended directly in front of the Reynolds High School gymnasium. At that point, Scott got out of the vehicle and fired a large number of shots from the semiautomatic rifle into the police vehicle Sergeant Watkins was in.

Sergeant Watkins returned fire from within the vehicle with his departmentally issued AR-15 rifle.

Scott then dropped the rifle and fled into nearby Hanes Park while officers tracked him on foot. During the foot pursuit through the park, Scott fired multiple shots at the pursuing officers from a handgun.

As the foot pursuit through the park continued, Lieutenant Lee S. Wright, Corporal James O. Singletary and Sergeant Peter T. Watkins returned fire on the suspect with their departmental-issued firearms.

Scott was hit and taken into custody.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene, and Scott was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and remained hospitalized overnight.

Because of the attack on the police substation, officers began identifying places where Scott may live to look for evidence related to the crime under investigation.

Officers were also concerned that the violent nature of the attack on officers might indicate that relatives or associates of Scott were in danger.

WSPD SWAT members and deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Curraghmore Road in Clemmons that was believed to be the home of Scott’s parents.

Shortly after they arrived, officers and deputies discovered the body of Scott’s mother, Kimberly Scott, inside the home. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says she was shot. Detectives with the FCSO are investigating her death as a homicide.

SWAT members with the WSPD also responded to a home on Tabor View Lane in Winston-Salem that was believed to be the home of Scott’s 84-year-old grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher.

Shortly after SWAT members arrived, Corriher was found dead inside the home.

The WSPD is investigating Corriher’s death as a homicide.

The death of Glenda Snow Corriher marks the 19th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2021, as compared to 13 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation of the shooting at the police substation and Hanes Park, which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, Scott was released from a local hospital.

He is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed and is charged with attempted murder of a law Enforcement officer.

The investigation into the murder of Glenda Snow Corriher is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.