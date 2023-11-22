RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of assaulting a firefighter in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a home in Randleman on Tuesday at the request of EMS, who said that Tyler Ray Toodler was “holding his side as if he was in pain but would not speak.” Toodle began speaking when deputies approached, but became combative, assaulting a firefighter and attempting to assault another.

He was taken into custody and evaluated by EMS. He made “several” threats to EMS and law enforcement and was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with felony assault and physical injury to emergency personnel, misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor assault on a government official.

He was given no bond.