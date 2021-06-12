Man charged with assaulting child, strangulation in Randolph County

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randolph County on Friday and faces multiple charges, including assaulting a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Hughes Grove Road in Thomasville when they were told about an an assault.

Randolph County EMS responded to evaluate the victim.

After an investigation, 31-year-old David Gallimore was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the following charges:

felony assault by strangulation

misdemeanor assault on a female

misdemeanor assault on child under 12

misdemeanor resisting public officer

He was denied bond.